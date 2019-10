In Myanmar's northern Shan State, ethnic armed groups have been fighting the Myanmar military for more autonomy for the past 50 years.

Amnesty International says both sides are guilty of rights abuses in the ongoing fighting, which has continued since the failure of a nationwide ceasefire which was signed four years ago.

That's an issue that will dog its de facto head Aung San Suu Kyi as she starts campaigning for next year's election.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports.