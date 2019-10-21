NYC to get 1st Central Park monument featuring accomplished women

The monument, to be dedicated next August, will pay tribute to Susan B Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojouner Truth.

    A photo of 19th-century women's rights and anti-slavery activist Sojourner Truth [File: Jason Reed/AP Photo]
    New York City has approved a Central Park monument featuring - for the first time - accomplished women.

    A city commission voted on Monday to dedicate the tribute to three civil rights pioneers: Susan B Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth.

    The famous park currently has 23 statues of men who left their mark on history. There is not a single woman - unless you count fictional characters like Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland.

    Artist Meredith Bergmann's work is to be dedicated next August, marking the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the United States.

    The sculpture will break what some have dubbed the "bronze ceiling" in the 166-year-old urban oasis.

    The final approval came from the Public Design Commission, an agency that reviews artworks on city-owned property.

    SOURCE: AP news agency