Nangarhar mosque hit by deadly blast during Friday prayers

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded after a blast in a mosque during Friday prayers in eastern Afghanistan, provincial officials said.

The blast, that took place in Haska Mina district in Nangarhar province, wounded at least 40 people, provincial police spokesman Mubarez Attal told AFP news agency.

Other officials gave higher tolls, with provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani saying at least 20 had been killed.

A doctor at a hospital in Haska Mina told AFP that "around" 32 bodies had been brought in, along with 50 wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast that took place a day after the United Nations said violence in the country had reached "unacceptable" levels.

The figures - 1,174 deaths and 3,139 wounded from July 1 until September 30 this year - represent a 42 percent increase over the same period last year. Some 41 percent of the casualties were women and children.

Civilians have long borne the brunt of violence in Afghanistan's conflict.

The UN laid the blame mainly at the feet of anti-government elements such as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) and the Taliban, though it also documented an alarming rise in casualties caused by pro-government forces.