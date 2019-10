More than 2,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Myanmar's northern Shan state, as the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, an ethnic Palaung armed group and the Myanmar army staged tit-for-tat attacks.

That's despite unilateral ceasefire announcements by both sides in the past two months.

And civilians caught in the middle of that fighting are bearing the brunt.

Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports.