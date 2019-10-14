Mozambique elections: Opposition groups doubt fair polls

Mozambicans head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the general elections.

The two dominant parties, Frelimo and Renamo, face each other in the civil war which ended in 1992.

More than a million people died. Ever since then, Frelimo has been declared the winner of every election while Renamo has complained of what it says are increasing irregularities.

Tuesday's election follows the third peace agreement between the two parties, signed two months ago, that was meant to end the armed conflict once and for all.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Mbuzi district.