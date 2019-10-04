MGM Resorts pays $800m settlement to Las Vegas gun victims

Families of the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history have reached a settlement with the Las Vegas hotel from where the gunman carried out his attack.

The payout, believed to be the largest for any mass shooting, settles a lawsuit brought by victims and may force other companies to revamp their security policies.

Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 800 were injured when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports