MGM Resorts pays $800m settlement to Las Vegas gun victims

Victims of the worst mass shootings in recent US history to get $800m compensation after lawsuit.

by

    Families of the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history have reached a settlement with the Las Vegas hotel from where the gunman carried out his attack.

    The payout, believed to be the largest for any mass shooting, settles a lawsuit brought by victims and may force other companies to revamp their security policies.

    Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 800 were injured when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports

