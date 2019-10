Less than a year into his presidency, Mexico's leader has transformed the optics of his office.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given up the luxurious Mexican White House compound, moved to sell off the presidential jet and cut exorbitant government salaries.

And his daily news briefings have become a trademark of his administration.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City, where critics believe they are the left-wing leader's way of controlling the news narrative.