Lebanon's cabinet approves reforms after protests

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has announced a series of new reforms, as tens of thousands of protesters continue to demand his resignation.

Hariri announced that the cabinet has approved the 2020 budget with a deficit of 0.6 percent with no new taxes. The salaries of top officials, including legislators and members of parliament, will be cut in half as part of the economic reform package and the central bank and the banking sector will help in reducing the deficit.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from the capital, Beirut.