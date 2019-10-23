Lebanon protests: Thousands demonstrate for sixth day

The demand of the people in the streets is for the government to go.

by

    Thousands of protesters in Lebanon are demonstrating for a sixth consecutive day, despite emergency reforms announced by the prime minister.

    Demonstrations began last week over the government's plan to impose new taxes, but have since widened into calls for the entire political class to step down.

    The protesters' message is that they do not want the same people who got the country into a dire situation to be the ones to try to fix it.

    Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Tripoli, in north Lebanon.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Explore how your country voted on global issues since 1946, as the world gears up for the 74th UN General Assembly.

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.