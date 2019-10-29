Lebanon protests: All the latest updates

Lebanon has been rocked by nearly two weeks of mass protests against the country's ruling elite.

Angry at what they describe as years of official corruption and economic mismanagement, the protesters have been demanding the government's resignation, holding rallies in public squares and promoting a civil disobedience campaign that includes blocking main thoroughfares.

As scuffles broke out in the capital, Beirut, embattled Prime Minister Saad Hariri was due to address the nation on Tuesday.

Here are all the latest updates:

Hariri 'likely to resign Tuesday'

Hariri was expected to deliver an address at 4pm local time (14:00 GMT), an official Twitter account said

Two official sources told Reuters news agency that Hariri was likely to resign.

The report could not be independently verified.

Hezbollah supporters ransack Beirut protest site

People believed to be Hezbollah supporters attacked and ransacked the main anti-government protest site in the Lebanese capital, tearing down tents and smashing chairs.

The men, some of them wielding sticks, began scuffling with protesters who were blocking roads in the capital. Some of the men chanted slogans praising Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah group, who has criticised the anti-government protests.

Groups of men could be seen massing near main protest sites as Lebanese security forces moved quickly to try to separate them from the protesters.

The protesters could be seen taking up metal poles and wooden batons.