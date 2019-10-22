Lebanon protests: All the latest updates

Facing escalating mass protests, Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri approved on Monday a package of economic reforms and a 2020 budget without new taxes, hoping to appease people on the streets.

However, many scorned the pledges of reforms as "empty promises" and are vowing to continue the demonstrations, now in their sixth day.

The protests - Lebanon's biggest in years - broke out on Thursday over the cash-strapped government's plans to impose new taxes, but have since widened into calls for the country's entrenched political class to step down.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, October 22

Security tightened in Beirut

Lebanese authorities are tightening security in the capital, Beirut, amid calls for more protests, according to Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr.

"The Lebanese security forces are out in force, preventing protestors from blocking roads," she said, reporting from Beirut.

However, protestors are "still defiant" and want to "keep piling pressure on the government to resign," she said, adding: "They are accusing the security forces of trying to crush the protest movement."

People clean the streets during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut as protests enter their sixth day [Reuters/Mohamed Azakir]

Protests to continue despite Hariri's pledge of reforms

Protesters in Lebanon insisted they will stay on the streets for a sixth day even after the government approved an unprecedented package of economic reforms.

The demonstrators have declared a general strike, sending a clear signal they reject the measures Hariri's government announced on Monday.

Among the reforms was a 50-percent reduction in salaries for former and current lawmakers and ministers, and a vow to not impose any new taxes.









