Lebanon protests over economic crisis, corruption continue

Beirut, Lebanon - Thousands of anti-government protesters rallied in downtown Beirut for a second day on Friday, calling on Lebanon's political elite to resign over a worsening economic crisis.

The protests - the country's biggest in years - are the most serious challenge to Prime Minister Saad Hariri's coalition government, which came to power less than a year ago.

Hariri, in an address to the nation on Friday, issued a 72-hour ultimatum for Lebanon's political parties to agree on a solution to the crisis.

As he spoke, in Beirut's Martyr Square, protesters waving the Lebanese flag continued to call for the resignation of the country's top leaders, including Hariri, President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

Protesters hold placards calling out the political establishment in downtown Beirut [Timour Azhari/Al Jazeera]

Demonstrators - angry over government plans to impose new taxes amid rising costs of living - chanted "Revolution! Revolution!" and "The people demand the fall of the regime". They also accused the Lebanese leadership of corruption, and called for the country's strict banking secrecy laws to be lifted and for state funds stolen over the decades to be returned to the treasury.

"Thief, Thief, Michel Aoun is a thief," some chanted, looking around nervously with grins on their faces. In Lebanon, insulting the president can land you in jail.

"Everyone is tired of this, the situation is horrible, people have no money, the people are falling apart, and all they give us is taxes, taxes, taxes," said Samir Shmaysri, a 39-year old hairdresser.

"There's no reform process to even hope for the situation to get better."

The protests began on Thursday after the cash-strapped government announced plans to impose new taxes, including on WhatsApp voice calls. Protesters blocked streets across the country by burning tyres, and in some areas set fire to buildings and vandalised shops.

Amid the unrest, banks, shops and schools closed operations on Friday.

A soldier tries to clear a path through smouldering rubbish bins and flaming tyres on the outskirts of downtown Beirut [Timour Azhari/Al Jazeera]

The outpouring of anger prompted the Lebanese government to scrap plans for taxes on WhatsApp calls, but the measures have done little to placate protesters.

"We want to change the situation in the country, that's it," said a protester blocking a road with a flaming rubbish bin near Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa area, just outside downtown.

"We've tried being peaceful, it hasn't worked."

The man had a wooden club with one charred end in his right hand. Next to him, another young man was busy re-blocking a road with smouldering rubbish bins and burning tyres, after a Lebanese Army vehicle briefly opened it to pass through.

Randa, who brought her young nephew to Friday's protest, said it was her first time on the streets

"It's not a matter of whether it's fitting or not for a child his age," the university teacher said, as the Lebanese national anthem rang out from speakers being her.

"Everyone needs to come down," she said. "I feel that there is no partisan inclination to the protests. The intentions are pure."