More than two months after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir, thousands of Kashmiris are still in jail. Among them are children as young as nine-year-old.

Some families accuse the Indian government of torture and abuse which has even led to suicides - allegations denied by India's security forces.

But people are afraid to speak on camera because they fear a backlash from the authorities in Kashmir.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid has more.