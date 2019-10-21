Kashmir shutdown: Farmers struggle to make a living

Apple farmers in Indian-administered Kashmir say restrictions on communication and movement are having a devastating effect on their businesses.

The Indian government revoked the special status accorded to Indian-administered Kashmir in its constitution, the most far-reaching political move on the disputed region in nearly 70 years.

In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the disputed region, imposed a crippling curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet, and arrested political leaders.

Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.