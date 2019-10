Painting graffiti on just about anything is one way artists express themselves in many parts of the world and it is no different in the Jordanian capital.

Many of the larger murals started appearing in Amman in 2013 after local graffiti artists decided to form a collective called Baladk.

The group now hosts a festival each spring, when many people fly in for the chance to leave their mark on the city’s walls.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Chappelle reports from Amman.