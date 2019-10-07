Jimmy Carter injured in fresh fall at Georgia home

Former US president Jimmy Carter was slightly injured after falling in his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said in a statement.

The 95-year-old former president required stitches above his eyebrow, Carter's non-profit organisation said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday.

It said Carter - the oldest living former US president - was looking forward to attending the opening ceremony of a Habitat for Humanity project in Nashville on Sunday evening.

Carter attended the event, sporting a black eye and wearing a plaster.

In May, Carter broke his hip while on his way to go turkey hunting, and was hospitalised briefly.