Jimmy Carter injured in fresh fall at Georgia home

The 95-year-old former US president required stitches above his eyebrow, Carter's non-profit organisation said.

    Carter was slightly injured after falling in his home in Plains, Georgia [File: EPA]
    Former US president Jimmy Carter was slightly injured after falling in his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said in a statement.

    The 95-year-old former president required stitches above his eyebrow, Carter's non-profit organisation said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday.

    It said Carter - the oldest living former US president - was looking forward to attending the opening ceremony of a Habitat for Humanity project in Nashville on Sunday evening.

    Carter attended the event, sporting a black eye and wearing a plaster.

    In May, Carter broke his hip while on his way to go turkey hunting, and was hospitalised briefly.

    SOURCE: DPA news agency