Jamal Khashoggi murder pits US Congress against President Trump

A year after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, some in the US Congress are still deeply uneasy with President Donald Trump's continuing defence of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's actions.

While Trump has used his presidential veto to block congress from taking action against MBS, as he is popularly known, US arms sales to Riyadh, the war in Yemen and alleged Saudi involvement in 9/11 continue to rankle some from his own party.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.