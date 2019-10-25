Iraqi police open fire to disperse protesters on Baghdad streets

Iraqi police fired live ammunition and volleys of tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Baghdad on Friday as anti-government demonstrations resumed after a three-week hiatus.

At least two people were killed and about 100 wounded.

Security forces were deployed on the streets of Iraq's capital city on Thursday night in anticipation. The protests are a continuation of the economically driven demonstrations that began in early October and turned deadly as security forces cracked down, even firing live rounds into crowds.

Demonstrators have called on the government to address high unemployment, poor public services, and corruption, blaming graft and infighting among political leaders for failing to improve their lives - two years after Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) was declared defeated in Iraq.

Iraqi soldiers fired tear gas on Friday morning as protesters tried to cross a bridge leading to Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the US Embassy and Iraqi government offices.

At least two demonstrators were killed, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission. Commission member Ali Bayati said both protesters appeared to have died from wounds sustained when they were hit by tear gas canisters.

Nearly 100 people were wounded.

Reporting from Baghdad, Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim said demonstrators penetrated the Green Zone on Thursday night after toppling barricades around the heavily fortified area. She said gunfire, water cannon, and tear gas were used to push protesters back to Tahrir Square in central Baghdad.

"People are very upset about the ongoing lack of economic opportunities, basic services - such as water and electricity - and what they perceive to be a dysfunctional government that is looting the country of its money. Adding to their anger is the fact that in the first round of protests earlier this month, 149 protesters were killed," said Ghoneim.

Deadly crackdown

A government-appointed inquiry into the protests determined in a report published on Tuesday that security forces had used excessive force and live-fire to quell the demonstrations, killing 149 people and wounding more than 3,000. Eight members of the security forces were also killed.

The report, which said more than 70 percent of the deaths were caused by gunshots to the head or chest, held senior commanders responsible, but stopped short of blaming Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and other top officials, saying there had been no orders to shoot.

The violence - Iraq's worst since the fight against ISIL in 2017 - has posed the biggest challenge to Abdul Mahdi since he took office a year ago.

Government address

In an attempt to appease Iraqis ahead of the planned demonstrations, Abdul Mahdi said in a televised speech on Thursday night that people would be free to exercise their right to demonstrate, but warned violence would not be tolerated.

Abdul Mahdi stressed a government collapse would drag Iraq into further turmoil.

"The resignation of the government today without a constitutional alternative will lead the country into chaos," he said.

He reiterated reforms announced in the aftermath of the protests - including a cabinet reshuffle, job opportunities for unemployed youth, and the establishment of a new court to try corrupt officials.

The premier also announced that government salaries, including for top officials, would be gradually halved, with funds redirected to a social security fund for the country's poorest.