Iraq's president has condemned attacks on protesters during violent anti-government demonstrations.

In a TV address, Barham Salih urged Parliament to address protesters' demands - and called on security forces to ensure the rights of Iraqis are protected.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has promised security jobs as part of planned reforms in the wake of these protests.

But many young people are keeping up the pressure.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports from Baghdad.