Hundreds of demonstrators in Iraq have defied an overnight curfew in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The military had demanded the protesters withdraw from central Tahrir Square by midnight.

Security forces used live rounds to disperse a sit-in in Karbala. A medical source has told Al Jazeera at least 20 people have been killed.

Over the past month, scores of people have been killed and thousands injured.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reports.