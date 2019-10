A curfew is due to be lifted in the Iraqi capital - it was imposed to try to stem a wave of violence. At least 73 people have been killed since protests began five days ago.

There is anger over corruption, poverty and a lack of basic services.

One of Iraq's most powerful politicians, Muqtada al-Sadr, has called for the government to resign and hold snap elections.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports from Baghdad.