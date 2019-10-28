Iraq declares curfew amid ongoing mass anti-government protests

Authorities in Iraq have declared a curfew in the capital, Baghdad, where mass anti-government demonstrations continue for a fourth day.

The renewed protests came weeks after an earlier wave of rallies broke out as a result of widespread anger at high-level corruption, mass unemployment and poor public services. More than 200 people have been killed in this month's demonstrations in Baghdad and several southern cities.

As protests continued on Monday, state media quoted the Baghdad Operations Commander as saying that the curfew from midnight to 6am local time will be valid "until further notice".

Earlier in the day, at least two anti-government protesters were reportedly killed and more than 100 people were wounded in clashes with security forces in Baghdad as thousands of students joined in the demonstrations in defiance of a government order and tear gas from security forces.

Iraqi security and medical officials confirmed the latest casualties on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief reporters, according to The Associated Press news agency.

The students skipped classes at several universities and secondary schools in Baghdad and southern cities to take part in the protests, despite the government ordering schools and universities to operate normally. It was not clear how many students were among those killed and wounded.

"It's a student revolution, no to the government, no to parties!" demonstrators chanted in Tahrir Square, the centre of the protests.

Protesters have camped out in the central roundabout and volunteers have brought them food, hoping to recreate the revolutionary atmosphere of similar rallies held across the region during and after the 2011 Arab Spring.

Security forces have fired tear gas and stun grenades to keep protesters from crossing a main bridge leading to the Green Zone, home to government offices and embassies.