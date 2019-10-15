Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam to outline annual policy plan

Hong Kong's embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam will deliver her annual policy address on Wednesday mapping out the government's year ahead.

The controversial extradition bill that led to months of mass protests will also be formally dumped as the city's parliament resumes after the long summer break.

But the political crisis that has engulfed Hong Kong for months will overshadow any sweeteners on offer, with the government expecting protesters to once again target government headquarters.

Al Jazeera's Sarah Clarke reports from Hong Kong.