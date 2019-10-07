What should be done to end global statelessness crisis?

The United Nations says there are millions of people around the world who do not have a country they legally belong to.

They are known as the stateless - people who have neither citizenship nor nationality. Often it means they have no travel documents, find it difficult to get a job, and are denied access to medical care and other state services. Their plight is highlighted in a report by the UN.

Carol Batchelor, the UN refugee agency's special adviser on statelessness, talks to Al Jazeera about the global statelessness crisis and what should be done to end it.