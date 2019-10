International donors attending the Global Fund conference in France have raised nearly $14bn to fight the world's leading infectious diseases: malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates set up the fund more than 20 years ago.

But humanitarian agency Doctors Without Borders is warning that the funding to tackle AIDS in Africa is declining while the disease is spreading in some parts.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar, Senegal.