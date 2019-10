German Chancellor Angela Merkel is promising "zero tolerance" for hate after Wednesday's shooting in the eastern city of Halle. On protection from such attacks, the leader of the Jewish community says it was scandalous that Halle's synagogue, unlike others in Germany, did not have police guards. A police union leader said police cover was spread too thinly, and the response time was too long.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons reports from Halle.