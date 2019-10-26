German far right expected to make gains in regional elections

Right-wing AfD party are expected to make big election gains in the German state of Thuringia on Sunday, in further proof of the party's growing strength.

by

    Voters in the eastern German state of Thuringia will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament.

    The vote - which comes just weeks after a shooting at a synagogue - is being seen as an indicator of the future of German politics.

    The socialist Left party face a tight race with Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

    But, the AfD face accusations of fueling violence against political opponents and minorities.

    Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports from Erfurt.

