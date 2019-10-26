German far right expected to make gains in regional elections

Voters in the eastern German state of Thuringia will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament.

The vote - which comes just weeks after a shooting at a synagogue - is being seen as an indicator of the future of German politics.

The socialist Left party face a tight race with Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

But, the AfD face accusations of fueling violence against political opponents and minorities.

Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports from Erfurt.