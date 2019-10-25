Franco's exhumation: Former Spanish dictator's corpse moved

The remains of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco have been moved from a mausoleum to a small family crypt, four decades after he was buried.

    The remains of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco have been moved from a large mausoleum to a small family grave, 44 years after he was buried, in an attempt to bury the ghosts of Spain's fascist past.

    Franco ruled the country for 36 years after a brutal civil war in which an estimated 500,000 people lost their lives.

    Spain now has a robust democracy, but despite that, the move has been criticised by his family and supporters who say it is politically motivated.

    Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from Madrid.

