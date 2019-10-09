Fears African swine fever in North Korea could spread to South

Intelligence reports suggest most North Korean pigs are infected, but Pyongyang rebuffs Seoul's inquiries for more data.

by

    Following intelligence reports that African swine fever has spread to most pigs in North Korea, its southern neighbour has offered to cooperate on quarantine efforts, fearful that the virus could spread to its own herds.

    But that call has so far been met with silence, and the government in Seoul says it is struggling to get information from Pyongyang.

    In September South Korea reported its first case of the virus, leading to a pig cull.

    Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay reports from Ganghwa Island, South Korea.

