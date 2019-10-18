Family of four buried alive by landslides in Kenya

A family of four has been buried alive in western Kenya under landslides triggered by ongoing heavy rains, local media reported.

Two children and their parents were buried by the debris inside their house in the village of Kapkonder in Elgeyo Marakwet county, witnesses told the Star newspaper on Friday.

The Kenya Red Cross, along with police and disaster management staff in the county - located in the former Rift Valley province - were at the scene working to unearth the bodies, the Star added.

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, with the Kenya Meteorological Department putting residents on high alert.

"The rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40mm in 24 hours from Thursday to Sunday over the coast, southeastern, northeastern, western and central regions including Nairobi," the meteorological department said.

"Floods may suddenly appear even in places where it has not rained heavily, and they can be deeper and faster than they look, especially in semi-arid and urban areas," it added.

On Thursday, four people were killed in Meru county - in the former eastern province - after they were swept away by flash floods, the Star reported.

One person was rescued and five others were reported missing in Kitui county after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by flash floods on Wednesday night, Kenya Red Cross said on Twitter.