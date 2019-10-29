EU legislators visit Kashmir after India revoked autonomy

European Union legislators arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday, the first foreign delegation to visit Indian-administered Kashmir's main city since New Delhi revoked the region's autonomy in August.

Hours before their arrival, small protests erupted in at least 40 locations around the city, prompting security forces to fire tear gas, a police official and witnesses said, despite a heavy troop deployment.

Many streets remained strewn with stones, shops were closed, and roadside vendors absent as the delegation of about 20 EU legislators arrived in Srinagar shortly after noon.

Indian officials said the situation in Kashmir is returning to normal and hoped the EU delegation's visit will help counter international condemnation of the government's handling of the situation.

But opposition parties are angry that European legislators are being allowed to visit a region from which most Indian politicians have been barred since August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government revoked Kashmir's special status and imposed a harsh crackdown to stifle dissent.

"MPs from Europe are welcome to go on a guided tour of Jammu and Kashmir while Indian MPs are banned and denied entry," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. "There is something very wrong with that."

Indian security officials turned back several opposition politicians from Srinagar's airport over the last several weeks saying the situation was not stable enough for such visits.

The EU delegation - some of them from far-right parties - was driven in a cavalcade of black SUVs, accompanied by troops and security jeeps, to a military cantonment in Srinagar.

This was to be followed by meetings with civil society members and businessmen.

On Monday, Modi received the delegation and said their visit would give them a clear view of the development priorities of the region, the prime minister's office said.