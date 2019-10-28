EU agrees to delay Brexit until January 31 next year

The European Council agreed to grant Britain a new Brexit delay to January 31 next year.

On Monday, the European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter "the EU 27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension (...) The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure".

Tusk's announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay to Britain's departure from the bloc, which had been due in just three days on October 31.

According to a copy of the agreement seen by AFP news agency, if Prime Minister Boris Johnson convinces the UK parliament to approve an amicable divorce accord before next year, Brexit could be on November 30 or December 31.

But in the meantime London must nominate a senior official to serve on the next European Commission and must agree that the withdrawal agreement it struck last month will not now be renegotiated, according to the EU text.

It is the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain's departure from the EU.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday it had been a "short and efficient and constructive meeting", adding: "I'm very happy that a decision has been taken."



A delay could have been agreed last week, but France was reluctant, concerned it would do nothing to boost the chances of Britain deciding how to handle the end of its five-decade relationship with the European Union.



Johnson had been pushing for a definitive break on October 31 after finally striking a withdrawal deal with fellow EU leaders at an October 17 summit.



But he has yet to persuade sceptical British MPs to ratify the accord, raising the spectre of a chaotic "no-deal" Brexit and severe economic disruption in the United Kingdom.