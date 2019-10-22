Erdogan, Putin to meet as truce in northeast Syria set to expire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday, hours before a ceasefire between Turkish and Kurdish forces in northern Syria is set to expire.

Putin and Erdogan's talks will focus on "normalising the situation" in northeast Syria, according to the Kremlin.

There has been relative calm in northeast Syria since Turkey agreed on Thursday to a 120-hour pause in hostilities to allow Kurdish-led fighters in the region withdraw from the border area.

The United States-brokered truce is set to expire at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were Washington's main ground ally in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS).

Ankara considers the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which forms the backbone of the SDF, a "terrorist" group linked to Kurdish separatists inside Turkey.

It launched its offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeast Syria on October 9 with the aim of creating a "safe-zone" cleared of the armed group.

Erdogan has pledged to resume the operation if the Kurdish-led forces do not withdraw from the "safe zone" before the end of the deadline.

Redur Khalil, a senior official in the YPG-led SDF, told The Associated Press news agency on Monday that his forces are preparing to withdraw from a 120km stretch between the towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad.

Turkey's military said in a statement it has recorded at least 125 vehicles, carrying the fighters, leaving the "safe zone".

Following the YPG's withdrawal, Turkey will set up the first phase of the "safe zone" between Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, and extend it to 444km, a Turkish security source told AFP news agency.

Erdogan's meeting with Putin will be key to Ankara's plans to extend the safe zone, as Russia is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's strongest backer.

Moscow has traditionally opposed operations into what it considers Syria's sovereign territory.

Sergei Shoigu, Russia's defence minister, said on Monday that Turkey's operation in Syria had enabled suspected ISIL members to escape from custody, raising concerns that such battle-hardened fighters could return to their homelands, including Russia.

Moscow and Ankara, which back opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, have forged a delicate alliance in the past year, with Turkey purchasing a powerful Russian anti-aircraft system, the S-400, despite criticism from fellow NATO member states.