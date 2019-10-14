Ecuador's Moreno, indigenous groups open talks as protests rage

President Lenín Moreno and leaders of Ecuador's indigenous peoples sat down on Sunday evening to a nationally broadcast negotiating session aimed at defusing nearly two weeks of protests, which have paralysed the economy and left seven dead and hundreds injured in clashes with police.

Sitting around a U-shaped table, Moreno and indigenous leaders took turns laying out their positions in talks mediated by the United Nations' chief representative in Ecuador and broadcast live online and on national television.

Wearing the feathered headdress and face paint of the Achuar people of the Amazon rainforest, the president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nations, Jaime Vargas, demanded the immediate cancellation of Moreno's October 1 decree ending fuel subsidies as part of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) austerity package.

"This isn't a demand of the indigenous people, it's the demand of the country," Vargas said. "We haven't come to form negotiating commissions."

Protests over the austerity package have blocked roads, forced the closure of businesses from dairies to flower farms and halved the country's oil production, triggering a halt to the country's most important export.

In a shift from the heated language of the last 10 days of protests, each side praised the other's willingness to talk as they outlined their negotiating positions in the first hour before a short break.

Moreno insisted on the need to eliminate fuel subsidies, cut government spending and reduce a huge public debt, but said he would adjust his plans based on agreements reached with the indigenous leaders.

"These conclusions will, of course, be included in the new decree that will replace the previous one, that improves, that perfects it," he said.

"Everything must be aimed at stabilising the country, at stabilising our severely-degraded budget situation. Fundamentally, our agreements must be aimed at solving problems."

More protests in Quito

Meanwhile, hundreds of black-clad riot police drove protesters out of north-central Quito's Arbolito Park, the epicentre of the protests, and into surrounding streets.

On Saturday, the government loosened a 24-hour curfew, allowing people to move freely around the capital between 11 am and 8 pm local time [ Henry Romero/Reuters]

The park had filled on Friday with mostly peaceful protesters chanting against the government.

But by Sunday afternoon the air was white with smoke from burning tires and tear gas after more than 24 hours of clashes between police and hardcore protesters armed with sharpened sticks and shields improvised out of satellite dishes or plywood.

Adjoining streets were piled high with burned tyres, tree branches and paving stones.

Volunteer medics from the fire department and medical schools waved white sheets on poles as they led protesters to safety.

Young men from Ecuador's indigenous minority and the mixed race, or mestizo, majority, milled about on streets under the watch of police and a few dozen soldiers.

"I'm here to support the people," said Juan Taipe, an indigenous construction worker armed with a waist-high stick.

"The government measures are really bad for poor people like me. The government wants something that we are rejecting."

The public ombudsman's office said on Sunday that seven people had died in the protests, 1,340 had been hurt and 1,152 arrested.

The government loosened a 24-hour curfew imposed on Saturday, allowing people to move freely around the capital between 11 am and 8 pm local time.

The protests have drawn thousands of Ecuadorians from outside the indigenous minority and many said they would continue demonstrating despite the negotiations.

Debt, inflation

Ecuador, a former OPEC member, was left deeply in debt by a decade of high spending by the previous government of former president Rafael Correa, and the international decline in oil prices.

Moreno is raising taxes, liberalising labour laws and cutting public spending in order to get more than US$4bn in emergency financing from the IMF.

As part of that plan, Moreno's elimination of subsidies is driving the most popular variety of petrol from $1.85 to $2.39 a gallon and diesel from $1.03 to $2.30.

Panic and speculation sent prices soaring, with costs of some products more than doubling.

In the country's Amazon oil fields, protests at installations, described by some government officials as attacks, have halted or slowed production.

Ecuador had been producing 430,000 barrels of oil a day, but that had dropped to 176,029 barrels by Sunday, said an official at state oil producer Petroamazonas, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to release the information.

The drop in output has led to a loss of about $14m a day, the official said.