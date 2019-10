Protesters in Ecuador are blocking roads across the country in the fifth day of demonstrations against the introduction of austerity measures, which include cancelling fuel subsidies that have been in place for 40 years.

But President Lenin Moreno has remained adamant he will not bring them back and has declared a state of emergency.

He imposed the measures after signing a deal with the International Monetary Fund to ease the country's debt.

Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.