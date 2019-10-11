Ecuador emergency: Protesters infuriated by killings

A large crowd in Ecuador has held a funeral for one of the protesters killed in days of violent demonstrations in the country.

At least five people have been killed in Ecuador following a week of violent protests.

President Lenin Moreno has imposed austerity measures and cut fuel subsidies which caused petrol prices to double overnight.

Protesters responded with a nationwide strike.

But Moreno who has moved government operations out of Quito since the protests began has said he will not step down.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Quito.