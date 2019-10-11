Ecuador emergency: Protesters infuriated by killings

Death of at least 5 protesters In Ecuador, in the past week of anti-government anger, is provoking an increasing backlash against the president.

by

    A large crowd in Ecuador has held a funeral for one of the protesters killed in days of violent demonstrations in the country.

    At least five people have been killed in Ecuador following a week of violent protests.

    President Lenin Moreno has imposed austerity measures and cut fuel subsidies which caused petrol prices to double overnight.

    Protesters responded with a nationwide strike.

    But Moreno who has moved government operations out of Quito since the protests began has said he will not step down.

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Quito.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Explore how your country voted on global issues since 1946, as the world gears up for the 74th UN General Assembly.

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.