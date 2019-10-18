US diplomats told to downplay release of Ukraine aid: Emails

White House dismisses criticism of Trump's phone call with Ukrainian counterpart in latest move in impeachment saga.

by

    The White House appears to have a new strategy in defending US President Donald Trump's handling of the Ukraine controvery: "Get over it."

    Its chief-of-staff told reporters that political interference was routine, even as calls to impeach Trump grow because he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

    Now it appears Trump also wanted to ask information from Ukraine about his political opponents over their accusations that Russia had meddled in the 2016 election.

    Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro has more.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Explore how your country voted on global issues since 1946, as the world gears up for the 74th UN General Assembly.

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.