US diplomats told to downplay release of Ukraine aid: Emails

The White House appears to have a new strategy in defending US President Donald Trump's handling of the Ukraine controvery: "Get over it."

Its chief-of-staff told reporters that political interference was routine, even as calls to impeach Trump grow because he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Now it appears Trump also wanted to ask information from Ukraine about his political opponents over their accusations that Russia had meddled in the 2016 election.

Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro has more.