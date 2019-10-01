CPJ calls for release of jailed Egyptian journalists

A media watchdog has called on the Egyptian authorities to immediately release journalists Alaa Abdelfattah, Nasser Abdelhafez, Engi Abdel Wahab and three others arrested for reporting the recent protests against President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

In a statement published on Monday, the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) noted that at least six journalists have been arrested since the anti-government protests started on September 19.

"Egyptian authorities must stop arresting journalists on charges of spreading false news or joining a banned group; those charges have become nothing more than thin excuses to arrest journalists for their coverage," said CPJ's Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour.

"Taking even more vindictive measures against journalists will not help Egypt with its already stained record against the media."

On September 20, Cairo police arrested Abdehafez, an arts columnist at the government-owned Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper, after he allegedly took photos during protests at Tahrir Square, according to independent Egyptian news website Mada Masr, the CPJ wrote.

On September 25, a Cairo national security prosecutor ordered Abdelhafez to be held in pre-trial detention for 15 days on charges of supporting a banned group and spreading false news, Mada Masr reported.

But the day he was arrested, Abdelhafez had posted on Facebook that he supported Egyptian President el-Sisi, CPJ noted.

The same day police arrested Wahab, a reporter at the privately owned daily Al-Masry Al-Youm, while she was covering anti-government protests in Cairo, according to news reports.

On September 28, a Cairo criminal court ordered her to be jailed for 15 days in pre-trial detention on the same charges as Abdelhafez, according to a report by the Egyptian Observatory for Journalism and the Media, a local press freedom group.

On Sunday, National Security Agency officers arrested Abdelfattah, a blogger and Mada Masr columnist, while he was at his probation cell in the Dokki Police Station in Giza, according to a report by his employer.

The next day a Cairo national security prosecutor ordered Abdelfattah to be held for 15 days pending trial on the same charges as Abdelhafez and Wahab, according to a post on Facebook by his lawyer, Fatma Serag.

Abdelfattah previously served a five-year prison sentence on anti-state charges, and was released on March 29 on the condition that he spend every night in police custody for the following five years, according to CPJ research.

Blocking news websites

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched in cities across Egypt during the September 19 weekend, the first time in years, demanding the resignation of President el-Sisi.

Nearly 2,000 people were arrested in one week, according to rights groups.

Police haven't disclosed whereabouts of the journalists, according to reports.

CPJ's emails to Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation, State Information Service, and Prosecutor General’s Office about the arrests did not receive any responses, it noted.

During the protests, Egyptians reported difficulty accessing Facebook Messenger and news websites such as the BBC, Al Jazeera, the US-funded Al-Hurra news website, and the independent Egyptian news website Mada Masr, until it was briefly unblocked on September 20, according to reports by NetBlocks, an organisation that tracks internet shutdowns and news reports.

Makram Mohamed Ahmed, the head of Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation told government-owned outlet Ahram Online that the BBC and other news websites may have been blocked because of their "inaccurate" coverage of the protests, CPJ wrote.