Colombians will head to the polls on Sunday for local elections largely seen as a referendum on the government of Ivan Duque, one year into his presidency.

But they are also testing Colombia's political environment after the signing of a peace deal with FARC rebels in 2016.

New civil society movements are gaining traction in regions once at the centre of the conflict.

Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Buenaventura, on the Colombian Pacific coast.