Chile unrest: Pinera backs out of hosting APEC and COP25 summits

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Wednesday pulled out of hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and COP25 climate meeting due to continuing protests over inequality in the country.

Pinera said the decision was "deeply painful" but after nearly two weeks of street protests, Chile has decided it was not in a position to host either the November 16-17 trade summit or the December 2-13 climate convention.

Protesters have taken to the streets in large numbers across the country since early October. What started as a protest against a metro fare hike has since ballooned over concerns of rising inequality.

Pinera's concessions, which include a package of social reforms and a partial cabinet reshuffle, have so far failed to satisfy protesters, who have demanded he resign and for a new constitution to be formed.

Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests against the government economic policies, in the surroundings of the Moneda presidential palace in Santiago [Pedro Ugarte/AFP]

This is the worst unrest the country has witnessed since the 17-year-long dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, which ended in 1990.

At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds injured. Thousands have also been detained.

Responding to pressure, Pinera on Sunday lifted a state of emergency that allowed military forces on the streets. A heavy police presence remains, however.

A team of UN investigators arrived in Chile earlier this week to probe allegations of rights abuses. Pinera welcomed the team, saying "we have nothing to hide".

The demonstrations have been accompanied by some vandalism and arson, which forced the shutdown of numerous subway stations.