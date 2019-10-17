Chicago teachers strike: Thousands hit the picket lines over pay

Chicago, Illinois - Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers walked out of their classrooms and on to the picket lines on Thursday after the school district and the Chicago Teachers Union failed to reach a contract agreement despite months of negotiations.

Union members voted to strike over pay, resources and classroom size, sticking points that have become a common refrain over the past year of talks in the United States's third-largest school district.

More than 25,000 members of the Chicago Teachers Union, as well as thousands of school support employees stopped work after 10 months of talks between the city and the union.

"Our students deserve better. They should not be in a classroom with more than 24 students. No more than 28 - the max," Robyn Blake Boose of CTU's Bargaining Team told local media on Wednesday. "Starting out with 32 students in a classroom, that is not negotiable."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed frustration with the CTU, saying the strike is coming at a time when the union and CPS were making "concerted progress" towards agreeing on new teachers' contracts.

"CTU hasn't gotten the message," Lightfoot said at a news conference on Wednesday. "Agreeing to an extra $2.5bn a year in costs would be completely irresponsible at any time, but especially in the economic times that we face now."

Demands and failed negotiations

It has been seven years since teachers last went on strike in Chicago. For years, the CTU and CPS have been at odds attempting to balance teachers' needs with city resources and budgetary priorities, with the most recent round of negotiations beginning in January of this year.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey said the teachers are striking to create "the schools our students deserve", which would include increased support staff such as teachers' assistants, nurses, librarians and social workers to "address high levels of trauma among students".

CTU has repeatedly said their priorities are classroom size, better pay and benefits and fully staffed schools. The union also said they're prioritising social justice for students, focusing on affordable housing, sustainability and sanctuary schools for undocumented children.

CPS's proposed offer to teachers included $400,000 dedicated to hiring support staff, $1m dedicated to reducing classroom sizes and a 16-percent pay rise over five years. Of their proposal, CPS said, "In five years, the average teacher will make about $100,000".

The teachers' union rejected the offer, saying the pay increase would "still leave the majority of teaching assistants and school clerks mired in poverty in year five of the contract".

Hundreds of teachers and supporters march ahead of the teachers' strike in Chicago [Brendan O'Brien/Reuters]

The $400,000 dedicated to hiring additional support staff, the union stated, represents a "fraction of a hundredth of a percent" of the CPS annual $7.7bn budget, and that the $1m in funding offered to address classroom shortages would only allow the district to hire around two dozen teachers and teachers' assistants.

It has been nearly five months since the city presented its counteroffer to the CTU, a point Mayor Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr Janice Jackson emphasised in the days leading up to the strike.

"Based on the fact that it is now day 145 without a comprehensive written counteroffer, it appears that CTU is refusing to negotiate in good faith, and instead is determined to strike at all costs," the mayor and CEO said in a joint statement on October 11.

CTU, however, maintains that the city must provide explicit language on hard caps for classroom sizes, and that the proposed funding will do little to improve staffing shortages and classroom sizes, which have grown steadily over the past several years.

School buildings will remain open for the more than 360,000 CPS students to spend their days during the strike. The facilities will provide breakfast and lunch for children at those schools, which will be staffed by CPS administrative staff.

Chicago's strike comes after a wave of similar work stoppages last year across the country over pay, resources and classroom sizes.