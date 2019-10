A debate over who controls precious water resources has led to a 30-year-long border dispute between Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

A river canal network stretches across the Fergana Valley which is shared by all three countries.

Following a land-swap deal, the dispute is a step closer to being resolved.

Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from the Fergana Valley in southern Kyrgyzstan.