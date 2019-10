Spain's Supreme Court is expected to sentence 12 Catalan leaders over their role in the 2017 banned referendum for independence.

Spain's government wants to restart talks with the separatists but they say until immunity is granted to those standing trial, they will not participate.

And with more secessionist protests expected, this could reignite tensions just one month in the run-up to national elections.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from Barcelona.