Canada's final election debate stirs heated exchanges

The final English-language debate between leaders vying to become the next prime minister of Canada took place on Monday night.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended himself from attacks from all sides, as his standing in the polls plummets over scandals including the emergence of pictures of him wearing "blackface" makeup.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer accused the PM of faking concern for Canadians.

Trudeau, meanwhile, said Scheer was prejudiced against immigrants.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Gatineau, Quebec.