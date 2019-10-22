Canada election: Social media react to Trudeau's win

Justin Trudeau has won a second term as Canada's prime minister after a closely fought general election.

Trudeau's Liberal Party took the most seats in Parliament, but were reduced to a minority government, meaning it would have to form an alliance with one or more smaller parties in order to govern a fractured nation.

Thank you, Canada, for putting your trust in our team and for having faith in us to move this country in the right direction. Regardless of how you cast your vote, our team will work hard for all Canadians. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 22, 2019

As the results came in early on Tuesday, there was a mixed reaction on Twitter.

Supporters in Canada and abroad congratulated Trudeau, but there was also criticism, with some alluding to the recent scandals that rocked the incumbent's election campaign.

"Congrats for a second term Justin Trudeau! Better is always possible. Let these next four years be greater. Let's move forward," wrote Nancy Boyoko.

"Trudeau being re-elected was the probably the best Canada could realistically do tonight," another Twitter user said.

Congrats for a second term Justin Trudeau! Better is always possible. Let these next 4 years be greater. Let’s move forward. Avançons pour le meilleur pour tous! pic.twitter.com/XwpnhhAAl8 — Nancy Boyoko (@NancyBoyoko) October 22, 2019

Trudeau being reelected was probably the best Canada could realistically do tonight, so as a Canadian who lives in America, I'll call it a win. #CanadianElection — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Esther Bartkiw, a Canadian living in Bosnia and Herzegovina, said: "Trudeau has gotten away with everything, corruption, bullying of females, lies, groping, #blackface, showing up to work high, not showing up to work, spending money we don't have, open borders, not answering questions. I've lost faith in my fellow Canadians."

Trudeau has gotten away with everything, corruption, bullying of females, lies, groping, #blackface, showing up to work high, not showing up to work, spending money we dont have, open borders, not answering questions. I've lost faith in my fellow Canadians. Soros must be thrilled — Esther Bartkiw (@soul_whispers) October 22, 2019

Leftists in Canada just elected Justin Trudeau again, a guy with 3 blackface scandals and a #MeToo scandal... Leftists remain consistent in their ability to embrace double standards. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 22, 2019

'Classless'

Many also called out Trudeau for beginning his victory speech while Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer was conceding defeat.

"Classless. Trudeau ignores agreement to wait for runner-up to finish his speech first, and doesn't even mention opponents by name," said Derek Fildebrandt, president and CEO of Wildrose Media Corporation.

Another Twitter user wrote: "A complete lack of respect for each other by the leaders of the three main Canadian parties. To get up and start your speech while another party leader is speaking makes you a really low form of life."

Classless. Trudeau ignores agreement to wait for runner up to finish his speech first, and doesn’t even mention opponents by name. #cdnpoli #ableg — Derek Fildebrandt (@Dfildebrandt) October 22, 2019

Trudeau's new 'humility' after losing his majority government: He started his victory speech seconds after Scheer began his concession speech, causing CTV to cut off Scheer's speech & switch to Trudeau. The standard practice is that the winner of the election speak last #cdnpoli — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) October 22, 2019

Justin Trudeau decided to steal Andrew Scheer's airtime by coming on state moments into Scheer's concession speech. Classless. — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) October 22, 2019

This is so weird. All three are fighting for airtime.

Trudeau is getting it. pic.twitter.com/2G6lhvD8Oc — Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC) October 22, 2019

Congratulations to @JustinTrudeau on a wonderful and hard fought victory. Canada is well served. I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019