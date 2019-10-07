Canada election seen as referendum on PM Trudeau

Voters in Canada will choose the members of the House of Commons to the 43rd Canadian Parliament in the general election on October 21.

The vote is seen largely as a referendum on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a self-proclaimed feminist whose youthful good looks and approach to climate change and other issues attracted worldwide attention when he was first elected in 2015.

Shocking photos of Trudeau in blackface make-up and questions about his ability to lead the country have damaged his re-election hopes.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Lak reports from Toronto.