Canada election seen as referendum on PM Trudeau

Shocking photos of Trudeau in blackface make-up and questions about his ability to lead the country have damaged his re-election hopes.

by

    Voters in Canada will choose the members of the House of Commons to the 43rd Canadian Parliament in the general election on October 21.

    The vote is seen largely as a referendum on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a self-proclaimed feminist whose youthful good looks and approach to climate change and other issues attracted worldwide attention when he was first elected in 2015.

    Shocking photos of Trudeau in blackface make-up and questions about his ability to lead the country have damaged his re-election hopes.

    Al Jazeera's Daniel Lak reports from Toronto.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Explore how your country voted on global issues since 1946, as the world gears up for the 74th UN General Assembly.

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.