UN calls for independent inquiry into Chile protester deaths

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera has promised to meet opposition leaders to create what he calls a "new social contract".

Pinera is trying to appeal to protesters who have defied a military curfew for a third night.

The demonstrations began over an increase in metro rail ticket prices, but turned into a movement against the government.

The United Nations has called for an independent investigation after 11 people were killed in riots over the weekend.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Santiago.