UN calls for independent inquiry into Chile protester deaths

Chile's president orders another overnight curfew as violent protests show no sign of let up.

by

    Chile's President Sebastian Pinera has promised to meet opposition leaders to create what he calls a "new social contract".

    Pinera is trying to appeal to protesters who have defied a military curfew for a third night.

    The demonstrations began over an increase in metro rail ticket prices, but turned into a movement against the government.

    The United Nations has called for an independent investigation after 11 people were killed in riots over the weekend.

    Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Santiago.

