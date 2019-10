More than one thousand firefighters are battling wildfires in California, with several communities across the US state forced to evacuate.

In northern California, wildfires in the Sonoma Valley forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate, while in southern California, a conflagration in Santa Clarita drove more than 50,000 from their homes.

Officials said high temperatures and strong winds have helped the blaze spread.

Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.