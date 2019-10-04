Brexit: Student leaders call on youths to get on electoral roll

Millions of young people in the United Kingdom are heading back to universities, or beginning their studies.

It comes during deep political turmoil over Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Student leaders are calling on young people to get on the electoral roll, so they are eligible to vote in any upcoming general election.

In 2017, younger people tended to vote for Labour and other smaller parties rather than vote conservative. Yet, overall the older generation still goes to the polls in bigger numbers.

Al Jazeera's Emma Hayward reports from Southampton.