Brexit deal: All the latest updates

Britain and the European Union have struck a revised Brexit deal after days of political wrangling over the United Kingdom's dramatic bid to depart the bloc.

Announced on Thursday, the agreement was reached just hours before European leaders are due to convene in Brussels and 15 days before the UK is scheduled to leave the 28-member bloc on October 31.

The deal must still be formally approved by the EU and ratified by the European and UK Parliaments.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, October 17

Irish foreign minister hails 'big step forward'

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney welcomed the new Brexit deal, calling it a "big step forward" that "protects the core Irish interests".



While cautioning that the agreement had to be ratified by the British and European parliaments, the deputy prime minister told Ireland's lower house of parliament that the agreement was a "very significant achievement... that is worth supporting".

Macron hopes new deal passes UK parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was now down to Johnson to deliver a vote in the British Parliament on the Brexit deal agreed with the EU.

When asked by reporters if the deal would pass the House of Commons Macron, said: "This is not my job. As long as I'm here, I'm not the prime minister (of the UK)."

"This is your prime minister (the UK prime minister) to deliver now a vote to parliament so I…my understanding now is that now he's in a situation to get a majority at the parliament and I do hope it will be the case," he added.

DUP rejects revised deal

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it could not support what was being proposed in Johnson's deal regarding customs and consent issues for Northern Ireland's border with Ireland post-Brexit.

"As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity on VAT (value-added tax)," DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom."

Corbyn says Labour cannot support Brexit deal

Britain's main opposition Labour Party cannot support the Brexit deal agreed between the European Union and the British government, its leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

"As it stands we cannot support this deal ... also it is unclear whether it has the support of his allies in the DUP, or indeed, many allies on his own backbenches," he said.

British pound surges

The pound surged on news of the provisional deal on Brexit.

The currency, which has been volatile over the past week on conflicting reports of progress, jumped to $1.2934 from $1.2805 earlier in the morning.

Brexit agreement: Full text

The new Brexit deal is available in full below.

Johnson: 'A great new deal'

Prime Minister Johnson praised the "great new deal" brokered with the EU, adding it would allow the UK to "take back control".

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control - now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl," Johnson said in a post on Twitter.